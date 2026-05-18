Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana list: How to find your name and track approval status

Key features of the scheme The scheme operates under two frameworks.

PMAY-U covers urban beneficiaries and is managed through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

PMAY-G addresses housing needs in rural India and is administered by the Ministry of Rural Development.

The scheme supports three main income groups:

● Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Annual household income below Rs. 3 lakh. This group receives the highest level of financial support under the scheme.

● Lower Income Group (LIG): Annual household income between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 6 lakh. These beneficiaries can access credit-linked subsidies to reduce their home loan burden.

● Middle Income Group (MIG): Annual household income between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh. This group is split into MIG-I and MIG-II, each with its own subsidy structure.

● The primary goal of the scheme is to ensure that every eligible Indian household has access to a pucca house with basic amenities by providing financial assistance through interest subsidies and direct grants.