Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana list: How to find your name and track approval status

CHENNAI: Millions of Indian families are eligible for housing support under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme. Yet, many of them do not know how to check the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana list, or confirm whether their application has moved forward.
This uncertainty can delay important financial decisions, including how to arrange the remaining funds for a home purchase. The good news is that checking the list and tracking your status is straightforward. You can do it online in a few minutes. Once you know your approval status, you can plan the next step with greater confidence. A reliable home loan, such as the one offered by Bajaj Finserv, can help you cover the gap between the subsidy amount and the full cost of your home.
What is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and who can benefit?
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a central government initiative that aims to provide affordable housing to eligible Indian citizens. The scheme has two main components: one for urban areas and one for rural areas. Together, they support a wide range of income groups in building or buying a home.
Key features of the scheme The scheme operates under two frameworks.
PMAY-U covers urban beneficiaries and is managed through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
PMAY-G addresses housing needs in rural India and is administered by the Ministry of Rural Development.
The scheme supports three main income groups:
● Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Annual household income below Rs. 3 lakh. This group receives the highest level of financial support under the scheme.
● Lower Income Group (LIG): Annual household income between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 6 lakh. These beneficiaries can access credit-linked subsidies to reduce their home loan burden.
● Middle Income Group (MIG): Annual household income between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh. This group is split into MIG-I and MIG-II, each with its own subsidy structure.
● The primary goal of the scheme is to ensure that every eligible Indian household has access to a pucca house with basic amenities by providing financial assistance through interest subsidies and direct grants.
Why checking the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana list matters
Knowing your position in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana list gives you a clear picture of where your application stands. It confirms whether you are eligible and whether your application has been approved or is still under review. It can prevent last-minute surprises when you are ready to proceed with your home purchase. Knowing your approval status also helps you calculate how much subsidy you can expect and how much more you may need to arrange. This allows you to approach a lender, such as Bajaj Finserv, with a clear funding plan. Furthermore, early awareness of your status gives you time to correct any errors or follow up with local authorities before they become bigger problems.
How to check your name in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana list
The process for checking your name differs based on whether you are an urban or rural beneficiary. Both processes are available online and do not require a branch visit.
●Steps for urban beneficiaries (PMAY-U)
●Steps for urban beneficiaries (PMAY-U)
●Visit the official PMAY-U website.
●Click on the 'Search Beneficiary' option on the homepage.
●Select your preferred search method: by name (enter the first three characters), by Aadhaar number, by registration number, by name and father's name along with mobile number, or by Assessment ID.
●Enter the required details and click 'Show' or 'Submit'.
●The results will display your name, details, and current status if your name appears in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana list.
Steps for rural beneficiaries (PMAY-G)
●Go to the PMAY-G beneficiary search page.
●If you have a registration number, enter it and click submit to view your beneficiary details.
●If you do not have a registration number, click on 'Advanced Search' and fill in your state, district, block, and personal details such as name, BPL number, or your father's or husband's name.
●Matching records will appear on screen along with your beneficiary status.
●Always ensure that the details you enter exactly match your original application. Any mismatch in name spelling or Aadhaar number may prevent your record from appearing in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana list.
●If your name does not appear in the list of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, apply online if you are an urban applicant, or register through the Gram Panchayat if you are a rural applicant.
Bridge the gap with Bajaj Finserv Home Loan
●The PMAY subsidy can reduce your loan burden significantly, but it may not cover the full cost of your home.
●This is where a well-structured home loan can make a real difference. Bajaj Finserv Home Loan is built to work alongside your PMAY benefits so that the transition from scheme approval to home ownership is straightforward.
●Once your subsidy is processed, Bajaj Finserv can provide the remaining funds at competitive interest rates. You can use the subsidy to bring down the principal amount, which in turn reduces your EMI.
●With a long repayment tenure and no foreclosure fee for floating-rate borrowers, you have the flexibility to manage your finances on your own terms. Bajaj Finserv has a network of over 5,000 approved projects, which can also speed up the loan approval process. Whether you are buying a property within an approved project or choosing your own, Bajaj Finserv aims to give you a clear and supported path to home ownership.
Features and benefits of Bajaj Finserv Home Loan
●Bajaj Finserv Home Loan is built to suit a wide range of buyer profiles, from first-time buyers to those looking to refinance an existing loan:
●Eligible applicants can access funding of up to Rs. 15 crore to purchase a property that meets their needs without compromise.
●Competitive interest rates starting at 7.25%* p.a. mean lower EMIs and reduced overall interest payments over the life of the loan.
●A long repayment period up to 32 years allows borrowers to spread their payments and keep their monthly outgo manageable.
●Once all documents are submitted, the loan application can be approved within 48 hours", allowing buyers to move forward without unnecessary delays.
●Affordable EMI structures starting at Rs. 671 per lakh* make it easier to plan monthly budgets without financial strain.
●Individual borrowers on a floating interest rate can prepay or foreclose the loan at any time without paying additional charges.
●Access a top-up loan of up to Rs. 1 crore for home improvements or other financial needs.
How to apply for Bajaj Finserv Home Loan
Applying for a Bajaj Finserv Home Loan is a straightforward process that you can complete online.
Click on the 'APPLY' button on this page.
Enter your full name, mobile number, and employment type.
Select the type of loan you wish to apply for: fresh, balance transfer, or top-up.
Generate and submit your OTP to verify your mobile number.
After OTP verification, enter additional details, including your monthly income, the loan amount you require, and whether you have identified a property.
Enter your date of birth, PAN number, and any other details requested based on your occupation type.
Click 'SUBMIT' to complete the application.
A Bajaj Finserv representative will contact you and guide you through the next steps.
Before you apply, it is useful to check whether you meet the basic eligibility criteria. This can save time and help you prepare the right documents.
Checking the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana list is the first step toward making your housing plans a reality. It tells you where you stand, what support you can expect, and how much more you may need to arrange.
Whether you are still waiting for your name to appear in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana list or you have already completed the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana application process online, the next step is the same: secure reliable financing to move forward with your purchase. Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to apply for a home loan today and take the first step towards homeownership with a lender that supports you from application to disbursement.