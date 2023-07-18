Porsche unveils Cayenne, Cayenne Coupé in India

CHENNAI: Porsche India unveiled the anticipated new Cayenne and Cayenne Coupé across India for its customers through a series of exclusive events hosted at Porsche Centres across cities. Porsche has fundamentally overhauled the third generation of the Cayenne.

The powertrain has been meticulously fine-tuned, resulting in exhilarating acceleration, seamless power delivery, and impressive fuel efficiency.

The new Cayenne debuts with a highly digitalised display and control concept, new chassis technology and innovative high-tech features. “It’s one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche,” says Michael Schätzle, VP, Product Line, Cayenne.

The deliveries will commence soon.