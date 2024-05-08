Porsche India sales up 15% to 244 units in Q1 2024

NEW DELHI: Luxury sports carmaker Porsche India on Tuesday reported a 15 per cent increase in sales to 244 units in the first quarter of 2024. The company had sold 213 units in the same quarter last year, Porsche India said in a statement.

In 2023, Porsche India had clocked in highest ever annual sales with 914 units. It had sold 779 units in 2022. Going ahead, the company said it plans to launch several new products and expand its retail network as well. It has eight showrooms and one ‘Porsche Studio’, a new retail format of the brand in India at present.