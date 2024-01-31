Porsche India sales peak at 914 units in 2023

NEW DELHI: Luxury sports car maker Porsche India on Tuesday reported its best retail sales with 914 units in 2023, a growth of 17 per cent over the previous year.

The company also fulfilled its commitment of an electric future by recording the highest number of 113 Taycan deliveries to date, Porsche India said in a statement.

Besides, a record 65 units of the iconic 911 model were delivered in the same period, it added.

Porsche India Brand director, Manolito Vujicic said,”2023 was another strong year for Porsche India where sales of every model played a significant factor in our encouraging result.” He further said it sets a good benchmark for 2024 which will see several new products being launched, as well as further expansion to the retail network.

New showrooms will be opened in Pune and Hyderabad in the first half of the year as part of a continuing network expansion, the company added.