Pomeroy to raise India headcount to 400 in 2 years

CHENNAI: Pomeroy Technologies, LLC, an industry leader in technology solutions and services, has forayed into the Indian market with the launch of Pomeroy Technologies India Private Limited (Pomeroy India).

The expansion into India is a strategic move designed to enhance service offerings to Pomeroy’s existing and prospective clients, primarily in North America, with a global reach.

The objective is to cultivate a robust talent pool of technology experts capable of delivering unparalleled solutions worldwide. Commencing operations in July 2024, the new Chennai-based services business officially began operations with over 120 employees, including 70 local talents from the city.

The remaining team members are strategically positioned across India to ensure seamless business continuity for clients. Pomeroy India is to expand its workforce to over 400 skilled professionals within the next two years.