Pointo bets on e-auto, BESS, second-life battery segments

The city-based startup, which previously raised Rs 6.2 crore in a seed funding round led by Equirus InnovateX Fund, plans to deploy the fresh capital to build an automated, large-scale refurbishment unit and expand its ground distribution network across the country.

The company has seen its revenue run rate jump to Rs 80 crore in FY26 from about Rs 3 crore in FY24, and expects to close the current financial year at a revenue of Rs 150 crore, Founder & CEO of Pointo Riki Biswas told PTI.

Founded in 2023 by Biswas, a chemical engineer from IIT Guwahati, along with three co-founders, Pointo aims to build a closed-loop supply chain across battery deployment, buyback, refurbishment and second-life applications.

By eliminating high upfront costs and enabling instant access through financing tie-ups with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the company aims to redefine how India powers its electric vehicles (EVs).

Biswas said the company has tied up with lithium-ion battery original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for co-branding and marketing, alongside multiple NBFC partnerships to provide finance-ready lithium-ion batteries to e-rickshaw drivers and fleets.

The startup currently serves 25,000 customers through more than 22 physical hubs spread across six states: West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. It is now looking to strengthen its micro-distribution network to reach Tier II and Tier III towns.

"We are building a strong distribution network through a hub and spoke model, building a closed-loop supply chain across battery deployment, buyback, refurbishment and second-life applications. We are currently working in the e-rickshaw segment, which itself is a large market estimated at around 50 lakh vehicles. We will ramp up our presence in this segment," Biswas told PTI.