PNB Housing Fin opens 1st all women branch in India

CHENNAI: Marking a significant milestone in its journey, the PNB Housing Finance, the third largest housing finance company in India, on Monday inaugurated its first all-women branch in the country.

This exclusive, all-women branch located in Tambaram on the city outskirts, also marked the company’s 100th affordable-focused branch.

The inauguration was graced by company MD-CEO Girish Kousgi along with Gita Nayyar and R Chandrasekaran, Independent Directors.

With this inauguration, PNB Housing Finance has strengthened its commitment towards gender diversity and women empowerment, Kousgi said, at a press conference.

This is also the Company’s 100th branch in the country dedicated to offering affordable housing finance solutions to customers through its affordable segment scheme Roshni. “We are quite optimistic about the growth opportunities in the affordable segment and are looking forward to adding 60 more Roshni branches as a strategic step in that direction”, he said, adding, “Tamil Nadu is an attractive market for us and we will continue to solidify our presence in the state with our offerings.”

The company clocked in around Rs 750 crores disbursement under Roshni as on September 30, 2023, witnessing a growth of 65% quarter-on-quarter. It has 14 Roshni branches in Tamil Nadu and plans to take this number to 22 by the end of the current financial year.

Along with the focus on Affordable segment, PNB housing finance also plans to opening additional 27 branches for its ‘Prime’ retail loans offering, taking the Prime branches total to 138 by the end of this financial year.

The expansion in retail segment including affordable and prime is expected to take the company-wide locations count to 298 by the end of this financial year.