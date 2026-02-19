PM Modi views Sarvam AI demo on HMD feature phones at India AI Impact Summit 2026

The collaboration aims to integrate the Sarvam Personal Assistant into Nokia feature phones and HMD devices, bringing advanced AI capabilities to millions of users across India, especially those who do not use smartphones. Ravi Kunwar, Vice President and CEO of HMD India and APAC, said it was a proud moment for the company to see Sarvam demonstrate its indigenous AI capabilities on our feature phone before the Prime Minister.

“Our partnership with Sarvam marks a defining step in our commitment to democratise AI ensuring that intelligent, localised and intuitive AI experiences are accessible not only to smartphone users, but also to millions of feature phone consumers,” Kunwar stated. Kunwar added that the company plans to roll out the AI-powered features across multiple feature phone models in the coming months.