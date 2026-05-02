PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 1,695-crore textile park in Warangal on May 10

Taking to a microblogging platform X, the minister said the park, to be inaugurated virtually from Hyderabad, is envisioned as a world-class integrated textile hub that will boost manufacturing, employment and exports.

He further highlighted that the project has an estimated cost of Rs 1,695.54 crore, with expected investments exceeding Rs 6,000 crore, of which over Rs 3,800 crore has already been grounded.