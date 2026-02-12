PM Modi meets Rolls-Royce CEO, welcomes plans to scale up operations in India

“It was wonderful meeting Mr. Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO of Rolls-Royce earlier today. We welcome Rolls-Royce’s enthusiasm towards scaling up its activities in India and partnering with our innovative and dynamic youth,” said PM Modi in an X post.

Rolls-Royce earlier posted that their CEO met PM Modi to discuss how Rolls-Royce is scaling up to be a part of Viksit Bharat, including expanding its GCC to be the largest globally, co-creating complex manufacturing and building high-value engineering capabilities.

Last October, Rolls-Royce said it was proud to be participating in industry dialogues as part of the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's first official visit to India since the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).