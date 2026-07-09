PM Modi invites Australian businesses to tap into India's 'unmatched' growth opportunities

In an address at a business forum, Modi also invited Australian companies to invest in India, saying it offers "unmatched opportunities" for growth in sectors such as aviation, financial services, critical minerals, technology and food processing.

The prime minister landed in Australia on Wednesday on a three-day visit that is largely aimed at boosting defence, energy and trade ties.

Modi addressed the Australia-India CEOs Forum and the Economic Roadmap Business event ahead of his talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.