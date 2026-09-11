PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Russian President Putin

Putin landed in New Delhi this morning on a three-day visit to participate in the BRICS summit.

The two leaders are also expected to delve into expanding the already strong defence cooperation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said both sides are also exploring BrahMos missile upgrades, and that Moscow remains committed to fulfilling its remaining S-400 system deliveries and discussing the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jets.

The Russian official said the energy ties between the t­wo countries remained robust and that both sides are looking at holding negotiations for India's plan to set up new civil nuclear reactors.

Modi and Putin previously met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek last week, where the prime minister called for an immediate end to the conflict and urged the Russian leader to shift from an "endless war towards the end of war".

The Ukraine conflict and roadmap to peace are expected to feature prominently in their upcoming talks.

There have been renewed efforts, including by the Trump administration in the last few days, to find a way to resolve the conflict.