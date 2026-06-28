India's vision is to make Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity: PM Modi in Seychelles

"Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity," Prime Minister Modi said after delegation-level talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, during which they reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Modi, who arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit, said, "We believe the Indian Ocean is our shared home. Its security, sustainability and prosperity are our shared responsibility." He said that the two sides discussed making bilateral economic cooperation more resilient and future-ready.

"We will continue to explore new opportunities for the industries of both our countries. Work will also be done to enhance connectivity between India and Seychelles," he said.