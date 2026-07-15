PM hails operationalisation of India-UK CETA; says it will give fresh momentum to farmers, MSMEs

He said the economic linkages between the two nations are going to get even deeper and will translate the shared ambition into tangible opportunities for the people.

Modi also said that the CETA will give a fresh momentum to farmers, entrepreneurs and MSMEs, besides several vibrant sectors will gain stronger access to the UK market.

He said it will also deepen cooperation in technology, professional services and innovation, while supporting greater mobility for skilled Indian talent.

"This is a significant moment in the India-United Kingdom partnership! With the coming into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Agreement on Social Security, our economic linkages are going to get even deeper. Together, these agreements translate our shared ambition into tangible opportunities for our people," he said in a post on 'X'.