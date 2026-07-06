Platform for 30 billion dollor opportunities: Responsive CEO

“Every month, more than 30 billion dollor worth of opportunities are managed on Responsive. We have crossed 1 trillion dollor in opportunities processed since we started,” CEO Ganesh Shankar told DT Next.

The company has over 2,000 customers, including 25-26 of the Fortune 100 companies. In the past 12 months, it added more than 30 deals with annual contract values exceeding $100,000. Deal sizes range from $15,000 to nearly $800,000 a year.