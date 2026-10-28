Planning Automatic Transfer Switch Maintenance for Reliable Operation

What Should an ATS Maintenance Checklist Cover?

A practical ATS maintenance checklist should cover the conditions that can affect transfer performance, like:

1. Review Alarms and Event History: Check controller displays, status indicators, and stored events for recurring warnings or abnormal source conditions.

2. Inspect Connections and Signs of Overheating: Look for discoloration, loose hardware, or other heat-related evidence.

3. Examine Contacts and Insulating Parts: Check for excessive wear, erosion, contamination, cracking, or other deterioration needing corrective action.

4. Check for Dust, Moisture, and Debris: Contamination can build up around electrical and mechanical components, so cleaning should use approved methods.

5. Verify Sensing, Controls, and Time Delays: Confirm that source conditions are recognized correctly and programmed delays match the intended transfer sequence.

6. Perform the Approved Functional Test: Confirm transfer to the alternate source and retransfer to normal power using the installed equipment procedure.

Internal servicing of an automatic transfer switch can involve hazardous electrical energy. Isolation, de-energization, testing, and manual operation should be completed only by qualified personnel following manufacturer procedures and safety requirements.