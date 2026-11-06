Planning a Festive Home Makeover? When a Home Loan Top-Up Makes Financial Sense

The festive season often brings fresh plans for the home. A modern kitchen, better storage, upgraded interiors or a redesigned living space can make everyday life more comfortable while giving the property a renewed appearance.
However, a comprehensive makeover can involve significant expenses. What begins as a few improvements may expand into electrical work, plumbing, carpentry or structural repairs. For homeowners already repaying a housing loan, a home loan top-up can offer a way to finance these improvements without arranging an entirely separate property-backed loan.
The decision, however, should depend on the value of the renovation, the amount required and the additional repayment commitment.
Not every festive upgrade requires financing. Decorative purchases, minor repairs and smaller improvements may be better managed through planned savings.
Borrowing becomes worth considering when the work involves substantial costs or delivers lasting improvements to the property.
For example, replacing outdated plumbing, upgrading electrical systems or renovating a poorly designed kitchen can improve functionality and reduce recurring maintenance problems.
Similarly, creating an additional room or improving storage may help a growing family use its existing home more effectively.
Before deciding, separate your renovation plans into three categories:
Essential work: Repairs, waterproofing, electrical improvements and structural maintenance that protect the property's condition.
Functional upgrades: Kitchen renovations, bathroom improvements and storage solutions that make everyday living more convenient.
Cosmetic changes: Decorative lighting, new furniture and aesthetic upgrades that can potentially be postponed.
This distinction helps you prioritise work that addresses genuine needs and prevents the festive budget from expanding unnecessarily.
A home loan top up allows eligible borrowers to access additional funds against an existing housing loan, subject to the lender's assessment.
Unlike unsecured borrowing, a top-up is linked to the property already offered as security. This can make it a financing option worth evaluating for substantial renovation expenses.
For example, Bajaj Finance offers top-up loans to eligible existing home loan borrowers and those transferring their outstanding housing loans through a balance transfer.
However, borrowing more should deliver a meaningful financial or practical benefit. A major kitchen renovation that improves functionality for several years may justify a different decision from replacing perfectly usable furnishings for a seasonal change.
A top-up may be appropriate when the renovation is necessary, the additional EMI fits comfortably within your income, and you can preserve sufficient savings for emergencies.
It is equally important to obtain detailed contractor estimates before deciding on the loan amount. Keep a provision for unexpected expenses but avoid borrowing substantially more than the work requires.
The monthly repayment is one of the most important considerations when financing a home makeover.
A home loan top-up creates an additional obligation alongside the outstanding housing loan. While a longer tenure can reduce the immediate EMI, it generally increases the total interest payable.
Consider a homeowner planning a major renovation requiring Rs. 15 lakh. At an illustrative interest rate of 8.50% per annum, the repayment would vary depending on the tenure.
(Figures are illustrative, rounded and assume a constant interest rate. They exclude processing fees and other applicable charges.)
The figures demonstrate why an affordable EMI should not be the only consideration.
Extending repayment may provide immediate relief but increase the overall renovation cost. When estimating a Rs. 15 lakh home loan EMI or an equivalent top-up repayment, also account for your existing housing EMI and regular household commitments.
The total monthly obligation should remain manageable even after the festive season ends.
A renovation budget should reflect the complete cost of the project, not simply the contractor's initial quotation.
Compare estimates, identify the work that can be completed within your budget and understand when payments will become due. For larger projects, milestone-based payments can help maintain control over spending.
Next, review the outstanding housing loan and your repayment record. Top-up eligibility generally depends on factors such as income, credit history, existing liabilities, property value and the principal already outstanding.
Also compare the proposed interest rate, repayment tenure, processing fees and other conditions.
Preserving emergency savings is especially important. A renovation may improve your living space, but it should not leave you unable to manage an unexpected expense or temporary income disruption.
The right financing amount is therefore the one required to complete the planned improvements while keeping your wider finances stable.
For homeowners considering substantial improvements, Bajaj Finance offers top-up - additional financing without requiring a separate property as collateral.
Eligible borrowers can access top-up financing of up to Rs 1 crore*, subject to their financial profile, property valuation and applicable lending criteria.
For salaried applicants, Bajaj Finance lists top-up interest rates ranging from 8.60% to 10.40% per annum*. The applicable rate depends on the borrower's eligibility and loan terms.
Borrowers with a home loan from another lender can also explore a balance transfer with a top-up facility. This allows them to evaluate both their existing borrowing terms and the additional funding required for renovation.
These options can help homeowners plan significant upgrades while spreading the cost over a suitable repayment period.
A festive renovation can make your home more comfortable, functional and suited to changing family needs. However, the benefits should justify the amount borrowed and the repayments that follow.
Prioritise essential improvements, establish a realistic budget and compare the overall financing cost before committing.
With a top-up loan from Bajaj Finance, eligible homeowners can explore additional funding for renovation while managing repayments according to their financial requirements.
The aim is not simply to complete a makeover in time for the festivities. It is to create improvements you can enjoy for years without placing unnecessary pressure on your finances.
*Terms and conditions apply.