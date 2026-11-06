Planning a Festive Home Makeover? When a Home Loan Top-Up Makes Financial Sense

When does a home loan top-up make financial sense?

A home loan top up allows eligible borrowers to access additional funds against an existing housing loan, subject to the lender's assessment.

Unlike unsecured borrowing, a top-up is linked to the property already offered as security. This can make it a financing option worth evaluating for substantial renovation expenses.

For example, Bajaj Finance offers top-up loans to eligible existing home loan borrowers and those transferring their outstanding housing loans through a balance transfer.

However, borrowing more should deliver a meaningful financial or practical benefit. A major kitchen renovation that improves functionality for several years may justify a different decision from replacing perfectly usable furnishings for a seasonal change.

A top-up may be appropriate when the renovation is necessary, the additional EMI fits comfortably within your income, and you can preserve sufficient savings for emergencies.

It is equally important to obtain detailed contractor estimates before deciding on the loan amount. Keep a provision for unexpected expenses but avoid borrowing substantially more than the work requires.