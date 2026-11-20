Explore Digital Lending Options for Wedding Expenses

Eligible borrowers can apply for a Personal Loan through a 100% digital process. Hero Digital Lending & UPI App enables online applications without physical paperwork. You only need to provide digital consent to complete the online KYC process. Keep your PAN and Aadhaar numbers ready for verification.

A Personal Loan app can also provide access to loan details and repayment planning tools. The app offers EMI calculations and application tracking. Personal Loan amounts range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 7 lakh, with interest rates starting from 1.49% per month (17.9% per annum). Approval, loan amount and applicable rates depend on eligibility and the lender’s assessment.