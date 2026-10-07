Piyush Goyal meets US business leaders, seeks investments in India

Goyal met Jonathan Gray, President & COO of Blackstone, George Walker, Chairman and CEO of Nueberger Berman, and Stephane de La Faverie, President & CEO of The Estee Lauder Companies in New York.

“Held a productive meeting with Mr. Jonathan Gray, President & COO of @Blackstone along with Mr. Prakash Melwani, Chairman of Blackstone's International Private Equity business,” Goyal said in a post on X.

“Discussed opportunities to deepen Blackstone's investment and partnership in India and explored avenues across key sectors. I look forward to our continued engagement and stronger collaboration,” the minister said.

Goyal also held a productive meeting with. George Walker, Chairman & CEO of Neuberger Berman, along with Anthony Tutrone, Global Head of Neuberger Markets; Andrew Komaroff, COO; and Zain Naqi, Managing Director.

“Discussed opportunities to deepen investment linkages with India and strengthen partnerships across financial and wealth management,” the minister said.