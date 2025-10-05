Piyush Goyal meets Schneider Electric executives to boost collaboration in energy, digital sectors

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met Manish Pant, Executive Vice President, International Operations, and Devinder Kishore, Senior Vice President, Marketing, International Operations, Schneider Electric, in Singapore to discuss ways to enhance the company's engagement in India and explore new opportunities for collaboration across key sectors.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Goyal said, "Met Manish Pant, Executive Vice President, International Operations, and Mr. Devinder Kishore, Senior Vice President, Marketing, International Operations, @SchneiderElec. Had a productive discussion on strengthening Schneider Electric's engagement in India and expanding collaboration across sectors such as energy efficiency, automation, and digital solutions." Schneider Electric, a multinational specialising in energy management and automation, has had a long-standing presence in India, focusing on advancing smart manufacturing and green energy solutions.

At the same time, Goyal also interacted with other members of the Indian business community during the "India-Singapore @60: Partnership for Growth & Engagement" business session, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. In another post on X, he said, "Very engaging interaction with the visiting Indian business delegation in Singapore.

Encouraged them to tap into opportunities, build partnerships, and showcase India's strengths as a trusted global investment destination." According to a government release, the event was co-organised by FICCI, CII, and ASSOCHAM on October 4, 2025, and saw the participation of senior government officials, business leaders, and representatives from both countries.

Goyal delivered the keynote address, highlighting the steady progress made in India-Singapore relations over the past six decades and the potential for deeper cooperation in areas such as sustainability, digitalisation, skills development, and advanced manufacturing.

Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Republic of Singapore, reaffirmed the close economic ties between the two countries and emphasized strengthening innovation-driven collaboration. The session also included bilateral meetings with global investors and CEOs, aimed at exploring future areas of partnership. The event concluded with a networking lunch that encouraged business-to-business engagement and laid the groundwork for new collaborative ventures.