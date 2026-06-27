Piyush Goyal launches India-UK CETA business manual ahead of trade pact rollout

NEW DELHI: A practical business utilisation manual for the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was launched by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in London to help businesses in both countries maximise the benefits of the landmark trade pact before it comes into force on July 15, it was announced on Saturday.
The 'UK-India CETA Business Utilisation Manual – A Practical Activation Guide for Indian and UK Businesses' was launched during an event organised by FICCI and supported by the UK India Business Council (UKIBC).
Developed jointly by the UKIBC and HSBC India, the manual is designed as a practical, sector-wise guide that translates the provisions of the trade agreement into actionable insights for businesses.
It is intended to serve as a living document to help companies understand and effectively utilise the opportunities created by the CETA, according to the press release.
The launch comes ahead of the implementation of the India-UK trade agreement on July 15, which is expected to provide greater market access, reduce trade barriers and deepen economic engagement between the two countries.
According to the organisers, the two-day programme in London brought together senior business leaders from India and the UK at a crucial juncture in bilateral economic ties.
Dr. Kishore Jayaraman, Group CEO, UK India Business Council said that the UK–India CETA marks a defining moment in one of the world’s most consequential economic partnerships, adding that the manual launched by the Commerce Minister is a first of-its-kind business utilisation guide, it translates a complex trade agreement into a practical roadmap for businesses operating across both markets.
"We at UKIBC are committed to ensuring that businesses across both countries are equipped not only to understand the agreement, but to fully leverage its potential," according to Jayaraman.
Meanwhile, HSBC India CEO Hitendra Dave said the agreement provides greater certainty, improved market access and stronger commercial collaboration, while encouraging businesses to use the manual as a starting point for expanding cross-border trade and investment.
Moreover, India and the UK have witnessed growing trade engagement in recent years, with bilateral trade reaching around 47.9 billion pounds (roughly $56-60 billion) in the four quarters ending Q4 2025, reflecting an increase of about 10 per cent over previous years, the release added.