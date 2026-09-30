Piyush Goyal invites US manufacturers to invest in India

Goyal was addressing a business roundtable convened by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministerial meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening.

Goyal reached Chicago on Tuesday.

Milwaukee is a major industrial and manufacturing hub in the US and home to several Fortune 500 companies in sectors such as food and beverage, mechanical manufacturing, energy, and water technology.

In a post on X, Goyal said at the NAM roundtable he highlighted the strong momentum in India-US economic ties, along with India's expanding industrial base & skilled workforce.

"Invited American manufacturers to explore opportunities to deepen their presence in India, partner with Indian SMEs, and co-invest in advanced manufacturing to build resilient supply chains that create value for both economies," Goyal said.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer joined the G20 Trade Ministers for a welcome reception hosted by Business Roundtable and NAM.