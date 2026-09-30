Piyush Goyal invites US manufacturers to invest in India

WASHINGTON: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged American manufacturers to explore opportunities to deepen their presence in India and co-invest in advanced manufacturing to build resilient supply chains.
Goyal was addressing a business roundtable convened by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministerial meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening.
Goyal reached Chicago on Tuesday.
Milwaukee is a major industrial and manufacturing hub in the US and home to several Fortune 500 companies in sectors such as food and beverage, mechanical manufacturing, energy, and water technology.
In a post on X, Goyal said at the NAM roundtable he highlighted the strong momentum in India-US economic ties, along with India's expanding industrial base & skilled workforce.
"Invited American manufacturers to explore opportunities to deepen their presence in India, partner with Indian SMEs, and co-invest in advanced manufacturing to build resilient supply chains that create value for both economies," Goyal said.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer joined the G20 Trade Ministers for a welcome reception hosted by Business Roundtable and NAM.
The G20 ministerial will feature discussions on a wide range of issues ranging from trade eliminating forced labour in global supply chains to addressing structural capacity and excess production – the two tariff tools used by the US after the Supreme Court struck down the levies imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
A USTR statement, issued last week, said Greer will lead the G20 discussions on a wide range of issues, including eliminating forced labour in global supply chains, updating the Most-Favoured Nation (MFN) principle, denouncing the weaponisation of trade in food, and addressing structural excess capacity and production.
The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an international forum that brings together the world's major advanced and emerging economies to discuss and coordinate economic policy. The United States holds the 2026 G20 presidency.
The members include Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, the UK, and the EU.