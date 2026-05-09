PinSec.AI secures Rs 5 cr from HNIs

CHENNAI: PinSec. AI, the AI-native financial services arm of the FPL Group of Companies, has raised Rs 5 cr of funding from a curated group of high net-worth individual (HNI) investors as part of its ongoing seed round.
The round, actively underway, marks a significant milestone of early investor confidence in PinSec. AI’s vision of building India’s first dedicated, verticalised AI financial services stack — and sets the stage for accelerated expansion across the region’s rapidly growing wealth management landscape.