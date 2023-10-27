Piaggio launches 3-wheeler EV in TN

CHENNAI: The size of a city or town does not make much of a difference for the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), particularly three wheelers, as small towns, too, log the same numbers as big cities.

Launching an electric three wheeler in TN, Amit Sagar, executive vice president, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said the company has sold over 1,600 units in Agartala, 2,500 in Agra and over 2,000 electric three wheelers in Delhi till date.

Sagar said the size of a city does not largely matter in the adoption of EVs across the country. Piaggio’s electric three wheeler Ape E-city FX NE Max is the first to be launched in TN, he added.

Priced at Rs 346,240, the EV built by an all-women team at the company’s factory in Baramati, Maharashtra, has a range of about 145 km per charge. At an average a three wheeler passenger vehicle travels about 75 km per day, Sagar said.

According to him, the company has sold over 26,000 EVs since its launch a couple of years ago. A 100 per cent subsidiary of the Italian auto group Piaggio, the Indian company is fuel agnostic and has three wheelers powered by diesel, petrol, CNG and LPG, Sagar said.