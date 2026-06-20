PhonePe’s wallet inactivity notifications: What users need to know

This distinction is important because the inactivity fee applies only to the PhonePe Wallet and not to UPI-linked bank accounts.

Understanding how wallet inactivity charges work

One of the concerns raised by users is whether PhonePe can deduct the inactivity fee from their bank account if their wallet has no balance. The answer is no.

If a user's PhonePe Wallet has a zero balance and has remained inactive for an extended period, the inactivity fee will not be recovered from the user's linked bank account or through UPI. Similarly, the wallet balance will not become negative.