PhonePe’s Pincode empowers offline retailers, digitalises over 1,000 offline stores

BENGALURU: PhonePe’s hyperlocal quick commerce platform, Pincode, has digitally empowered over 1,000 local offline stores across Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Varanasi.

By combining technology, operational expertise, and reliable logistics, Pincode enables offline retailers to compete effectively and accelerate growth in India’s rapidly digitalising retail market, without losing their local identity.

Pincode works closely with offline retailers to tackle critical problems, including limited reach, delivery inefficiencies, and pricing pressures.

Through data-backed insights, Pincode helps retailers optimise their product selection based on real customer demand, ensuring higher relevance, faster movement, and better margins.

This approach enables local stores to not only build an online presence but also strengthen their core offline operations, driving sustainable growth and empowering them to compete effectively against large online players.

“Pincode isn’t just digitalising stores -- we’re building future-ready businesses. Our mission is to be a growth partner for every offline seller. We go beyond just listing stores online; we provide a complete ecosystem for success,” said Vivek Lohcheb, CEO of Pincode.

“To deliver on this promise, we developed our Smart Store Programme, which equips our offline retail partners with the technology, operational know-how, customer access, and logistics that they need to flourish. We are empowering offline retailers to bring the entire local market to their customers' doorsteps, matching the speed and selection they expect, while preserving the invaluable trust these stores have built over decades,” Lohcheb added.

Pincode’s Smart Store programme offers offline retailers intelligent stock management tools, including ERP and POS integrations, operational support to optimise store layout and efficient order processing, and a dedicated delivery infrastructure ensuring over 99 per cent order reliability.

It also offers marketing and demand generation support to grow both online and offline sales; AI-powered cataloguing for quick and simplified digitisation of product listings.

Pincode also shared some merchant partners' views on their digitalisation journey with Pincode.

“After joining Pincode, 75 per cent of my business now comes through online orders. Deliveries are on time, customers are happy, and the next-day settlements make cash flow easier to manage. It’s been a game-changer for my store,” Sher Khan, Owner, Green Garden Shop, Greater Noida.

“Coming from a small village, I had no experience with online platforms, but Pincode made everything simple. Since joining, my weekday sales have gone up by 30-35 per cent, and weekend sales by over 50 per cent. The onboarding was smooth, the support was constant, and the results speak for themselves,” Mahi Mehwada, Owner, Balaji Mart, Pune.

“As a business built on customer trust, moving online needed to be seamless -- and Pincode made that possible. The platform's fast delivery system and local order routing have helped us serve more pet parents, faster. Since onboarding, our customer base has grown significantly and online orders now contribute a major share of our monthly sales,” added Manjunath, Manager, Oh My Dawg, Bengaluru.

Pincode invites Bengaluru’s offline retailers -- across all categories like grocery, stationery, meat and fish, pharma, pet food and supplies, and more to join its growing network.

By partnering with Pincode, retailers gain access to digital storefronts, smart inventory solutions, and dependable last-mile delivery, helping them expand their customer base and thrive in India’s rapidly evolving digital commerce landscape.

Interested store owners can write to sell@pincode.com to join the Pincode network, the company said.