PhonePe’s merchant network hits 47 million businesses; DRHP reveals diversified monetisation

Far from being a "free" service, the company’s merchant infrastructure has evolved into a multi-billion rupee revenue engine powered by 47 million businesses and millions of physical payment devices.

The data filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) reveals that PhonePe has achieved near-total coverage of the Indian market:

As of September 30, 2025, PhonePe’s registered merchant base reached 47.19 million, covering 98.61 per cent of all pin codes in India. As of March 31, 2025, this base represented between 77 per cent and 80 per cent of India's total trade and services merchant population.