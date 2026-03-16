PhonePe temporarily pauses IPO listing process

Sameer Nigam, PhonePe's CEO said "We sincerely hope for a swift return to peace in all the affected regions. We remain committed to a public listing in India."

As of September 30, 2025, PhonePe has over 65 crore registered users and a digital payments acceptance network spread across over 4.7 crore merchants. The digital payments app was launched in 2016 and headquartered in India.