Phone calls from 1600 number series cannot be blocked, DND app can block calls from 140 series: Trai

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has also clarified that promotional calls originating from 140 number series cannot be tagged or filtered by an app and can only be blocked by DND registry which is managed by the regulator. TRAI has also clarified that promotional calls originating from 140 number series cannot be tagged or filtered by an app and can only be blocked by the DND registry.

"Under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR), any tagging, blocking or filtering of the calls originating from 1600 series numbers is not permitted," Trai said.

The regulator said that it has mandated the use of 1600 series numbers for service and transaction calls by regulated entities of banking, financial services and insurance entities regulated by RBI, SEBI, IRDAI and PFRDA to their existing customers and by government entities for government-to-citizen communication.