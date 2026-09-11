PepsiCo’s Rs 778-cr first food factory in Assam goes live

Inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the unit is spread across 44.2 acres and has created 700 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

“This investment underscores the confidence that leading global companies have in Assam’s business-friendly policies, infrastructure development and skilled workforce,” Sarma said.

The project will also strengthen the state’s agricultural ecosystem and create new opportunities for farmers, women and local enterprises, he added.

PepsiCo India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said the company’s first food plant in Assam is fifth such unit in India.