PepsiCo’s Rs 778-cr first food factory in Assam goes live

NALBARI (ASSAM): Leading food and beverage maker PepsiCo India on Thursday opened its first food factory in Assam, set up with an investment of Rs 778 cr in Nalbari district.
Inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the unit is spread across 44.2 acres and has created 700 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
“This investment underscores the confidence that leading global companies have in Assam’s business-friendly policies, infrastructure development and skilled workforce,” Sarma said.
The project will also strengthen the state’s agricultural ecosystem and create new opportunities for farmers, women and local enterprises, he added.
PepsiCo India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said the company’s first food plant in Assam is fifth such unit in India.
“Through this investment, we are strengthening our manufacturing footprint while creating a positive ripple effect across the value chain, from farmers and local businesses to women, young talent and communities,” he said. Calling India one of its most promising markets globally, Kotecha also said it remains “very bullish” on the country’s growth potential.
The facility forms part of its Rs 5,700 crore investment commitment through 2030, and it focuses on strengthening manufacturing capabilities, enhancing supply chain resilience, and advancing sustainable growth in one of the company’s key markets, an official said.
“The facility has created around 700 direct and indirect employment opportunities while generating prospects across MSMEs, logistics, warehousing, packaging and ancillary industries,” he added.
The facility will manufacture ‘Lay’s’ and ‘Uncle Chipps’ while supporting the expansion of PepsiCo India’s foods manufacturing network across Northeast and West Bengal.
PepsiCo expects India to break into its list of top 10 global markets in the coming years
The company, which earlier this year opened a concentrate facility at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, is also setting up a plant at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu to widen its presence in south India. India is one of PepsiCo’s top 13 anchor markets globally. PepsiCo India had a turnover of Rs 9,789 crore in 2025.