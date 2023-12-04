Pepe Jeans aims Rs 2,000 cr sales in next three years

NEW DELHI: Denim brand Pepe Jeans London is aiming for sales of around Rs 2,000 crore from the Indian market and plans to expand its retail network by adding over 100 stores in the next three years, its India MD and CEO Manish Kapoor said.

Pepe Jeans London, owned by Spanish global fashion group AWWG, is “buoyant” for the Indian market, and aims to grow at 18-20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the next three to five years, Kapoor said.

As part of the strategy, Pepe Jeans, present in India since 1988, is now focusing on the expansion of its network of brand stores and fast-growing e-commerce channels. Pepe Jeans expects 55 per cent of its business to come directly by selling to consumers from its own sales channels.

Over Pepe Jeans’ expansion plans, Kapoor said, “We will add 100 odd stores in the next three years and in terms of a turnover, we are looking at a CAGR growth of 18 to 20 per cent. So we should be almost around Rs 2,000 crore of consumer sales in three years.” When asked about sales numbers, Kapoor said: “If I look at business in India, last year on a consumer sales revenue we did close to Rs 1,200 crore and book revenue of Rs 562 crore.’’