Pentagon shuns Anthropic, picks OpenAI models in its classified network

Altman confirmed the development, saying the company has reached an agreement with the Pentagon to move forward with the deployment.

In a post on X, Altman said OpenAI’s discussions with the Department of Defense showed “deep respect for safety” and a shared goal of achieving the best possible outcome.

Referring to the department as the “Department of War” (DoW), he added that OpenAI remains committed to serving humanity, while acknowledging that the world is “complicated, messy, and sometimes dangerous.”

“Tonight, we reached an agreement with the Department of War to deploy our models in their classified network. In all of our interactions, the DoW displayed a deep respect for safety and a desire to partner to achieve the best possible outcome,” Altman stated.