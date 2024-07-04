Pearson, Veranda Race to introduce bank PO prep series

CHENNAI: Pearson is enhancing its strategic partnership with Chennai-based Veranda Race to introduce a hybrid test preparation content for Bank Probationary Officers (Bank PO) examination in India.



It is estimated that over 3 million students in India prepare for the bank PO examinations annually. This test preparation series, including 8 books and digital assessments, is designed with mock papers that closely simulate the entrance exams for POs and clerks conducted by IBPS and SBI.

Vinay Kumar Swamy, country head, Pearson India, said, “We are expanding our test preparation portfolio, which already includes NEET, IIT JEE, UGC, and UPSC, by venturing into the Bank PO examinations category.”

Santhosh Kumar, head, Veranda RACE, said, "the partnership with Pearson is yet another example of our commitment to providing high quality educational resources that are tailored to meet the evolving needs of students. With Pearson's expertise in publishing and our extensive experience in banking exam preparation, we aim to offer a robust learning tool that will empower students to achieve their career goals with confidence and competence."