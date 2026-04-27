Peak power demand moderates to 238 GW on Sunday

According to the Power Ministry data, the peak power demand met, or the highest supply in a day, was 237.21 GW, leaving a shortfall of 0.93 GW on Sunday. Thus, the peak power demand on Sunday was 238.15 GW.

The peak power demand soared to a record high of 256 GW on Saturday, eclipsing the previous high of 252.07 GW hit on the previous day.

Last summer, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, recorded in June, 2025, but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW. In 2024, the peak power demand was 250 GW in May, a record at the time and exceeding the previous all-time peak of 243.27 GW set in September 2023.