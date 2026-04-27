Peak power demand moderates to 238 GW on Sunday

NEW DELHI: India's peak power demand moderated to 238.15 GW on Sunday, down from the record 256 GW the previous day, as most commercial and industrial establishments remained closed.
According to the Power Ministry data, the peak power demand met, or the highest supply in a day, was 237.21 GW, leaving a shortfall of 0.93 GW on Sunday. Thus, the peak power demand on Sunday was 238.15 GW.
The peak power demand soared to a record high of 256 GW on Saturday, eclipsing the previous high of 252.07 GW hit on the previous day.
Last summer, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, recorded in June, 2025, but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW. In 2024, the peak power demand was 250 GW in May, a record at the time and exceeding the previous all-time peak of 243.27 GW set in September 2023.
The IMD has projected harsh summers this year. Experts opined that power demand will continue to rise, especially in May and June, due to heat waves, which are driving increased use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers to beat the heat.
Experts stated that peak power demand is inching towards the power ministry's estimate of 270 GW for this summer season, as mercury levels have begun to rise.
The country's peak power demand has risen with the temperature in April. The highest electricity supply on April 22 was 239.70 GW, which rose to 240.12 GW on April 23, 2026. In the first fortnight of this month, the peak power demand met, or the highest supply of electricity in a day, remained lower than the 235.32 GW recorded in April 2025.