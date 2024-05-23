Peak power demand hits season's high of 235 GW on Wednesday amid severe heat wave

NEW DELHI: India's peak power demand hit the season's high of 235.06 GW on Wednesday mainly due to excessive use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and coolers amid severe heat waves in most parts of the country.



According to the power ministry data, the peak power demand met or the highest supply in the day is recorded at 235.06 GW on Wednesday, which is the maximum so far in the summer season this year.

The all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023. The record is expected to be broken during this summer season.

Earlier this month, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during daytime and 225 GW during evening hours for May and 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW during evening hours for June 2024.

Besides the power ministry has also projected that peak power demand can hit the 260GW mark during this summer season.

The data shows peak power demand was 224.18GW in April 2024, when the country witnessed the onset of the summer season in various parts of the country. It was 221.82GW in March, 222.16GW in February and 223.51GW in January.

During May, peak supply hit 233 GW on May 6 and 233.80 GW on May 21. It was 221.42 GW recorded in May 2023.

Last week, the peak power supply touched 229.57 GW on May 18, while it was around 226 GW on May 15, 16 and 17.

The peak supply was 229.77 GW on May 4 and 228.71GW on May 20.

The industry experts are of the view that power demand could soar further and can easily breach the all time high of 243.27 GW recorded in September 2023.

Earlier in March this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected that India is likely to experience a warmer summer and more heatwave days this year, with El Nino conditions predicted to continue at least until May.

From March to May, the above-normal number of heatwave days is likely over most parts of the country, except northeast India, the western Himalayan region, the southwest peninsula and the west coast, it stated.

According to the IMD report on Thursday, the maximum temperatures were in the range of 44 to 47 degrees Celsius in many places over Rajasthan; in some places in Gujarat state; in isolated places pockets over Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh; in the range of 40-44 degrees Celsius in many places of Punjab, Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha and Marathwada; in some parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana; in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, interior Madhya Maharashtra and North Interior Karnakata.

The IMD, in its bulletin, said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in most pockets of West Rajasthan; in many/some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during May 23 to 26, in isolated pockets of Northwest Madhya Pradesh and Delhi during May 24 to 26.