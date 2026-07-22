Paytm to invest Rs 100 crore in wealth tech arm

NEW DELHI: Fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, plans to infuse Rs 100 crore in its wealth tech arm Paytm Money, it said in a regulatory filing.
Incorporated in 2017, Paytm Money is engaged in providing investment and wealth management services, including stock broking, mutual fund distribution, and other financial services.
“Additional investment by the company, by way of subscription, to the equity shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, namely Paytm Money Limited (PML) by way of a rights issue for an amount up to Rs 100 crore, subject to the necessary approvals, as applicable,” Paytm said. The company expects to close the transaction by September 30.
“PML is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Issuance of up to 10 crore (Ten crore) additional equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by PML, pursuant to the Rights Issue, will not result in a change in shareholding of the company in PML, which remains at 100 per cent,” the filing said. PML has posted turnover of Rs 212.95 crore in FY26. Meanwhile, during Q1 FY27, Paytm’s operating revenue increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 2,448 crore, while EBITDA rose 182 per cent YoY to a record Rs 203 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 8 per cent.
Profit after tax increased 79 per cent YoY to Rs 220 crore. Paytm Consumer UPI continued to gain market share for five consecutive quarters, with Consumer UPI GTV growing 45 per cent YoY to Rs 5.9 lakh crore, at 2.2 times the industry growth rate.
Monthly Transacting Users increased by 60 lakh YoY to 8 crore.