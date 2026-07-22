Paytm to invest Rs 100 crore in wealth tech arm

Incorporated in 2017, Paytm Money is engaged in providing investment and wealth management services, including stock broking, mutual fund distribution, and other financial services.

“Additional investment by the company, by way of subscription, to the equity shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, namely Paytm Money Limited (PML) by way of a rights issue for an amount up to Rs 100 crore, subject to the necessary approvals, as applicable,” Paytm said. The company expects to close the transaction by September 30.