Paytm parent co to grant 91,250 stock options

NEW DELHI: Paytm parent company One97 Communications on Friday announced approval of grant of 91,250 stock options under ESOP 2019.

The company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee has also approved allotment of fully paid-up 2,91,388 equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each to eligible employees under ESOP 2008 and 2019, as per a stock exchange filing.

Each stock option (of 91,250 stock under ESOP 2019) is convertible into one fully paid up equity share having face value of Rs 1 each.

The exercise price per stock option is Rs 9.