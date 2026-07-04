Paytm Europe secures payment licence in Luxembourg

In a regulatory filing, the company said the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg, granted the licence to Paytm Europe Payments SA and registered it on the official list of payment institutions.

“The licence has been granted in relation to the provision of services, namely (a) execution of payment transactions, including transfers of funds on a payment account with the user’s payment service provider or with another payment service provider: - execution of credit transfers, including standing orders; (b) execution of payment transactions where the funds are covered by a credit line for a payment service user: execution of credit transfers, including standing orders; and (c) acquiring of payment transactions,” Paytm said.