Pax Silica a ‘Silicon Shield’ for India to protect its digital sovereignty

For India, this is a transformational opportunity, as we move from being a large consumer of electronics to becoming a global design and manufacturing partner.

“With our strong semiconductor design talent, growing fabrication and packaging ecosystem, and large domestic demand, India can serve as the trusted bridge between East and West in this emerging alliance,” said Ashok Chandak, President, IESA and SEMI India.

Pax Silica also strengthens India’s digital sovereignty by ensuring secure access to semiconductors and AI infrastructure, which are now critical to defence, telecom, mobility and economic growth, he noted.