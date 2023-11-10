Patanjali Foods ropes in Dhoni as brand ambassador

NEW DELHI: Patanjali Foods Ltd has reported over two-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 254.53 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year and also roped in former Indian cricket team captain M S Dhoni as brand ambassadorfor Mahakosh and Sunrich brands.

Its net profit stood at Rs 112.28 crore in the year-ago period. Total income declined to Rs 7,845.79 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal year from Rs 8,524.67 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses also fell to Rs 7,510.71 crore from Rs 8,371.03 crore during the period under review. The food and FMCG segment achieved revenue of Rs 2,487.62 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.