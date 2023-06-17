Patanjali eyes Rs 1 lakh cr turnover in 5 years: Ramdev

NEW DELHI: Patanjali Group is looking to clock a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore in next five years as it expands reach to all sections of consumers with different offerings, its leader Baba Ramdev has said.

Group firm Patanjali Foods (previously Ruchi Soya) will also play a significant part in achieving the milestone, having set a target of Rs 45,000-50,000 crore turnover in next five years.

As part of its portfolio premiumisation strategy, Patanjali Foods introduced a new range of offerings in nutraceuticals, health biscuits, Nutrela millet-based cereals, and dry fruits.

“It is our vision to take the turnover of Patanjali Group to Rs 1 lakh crore in next 5 years and that of Patanjali Foods, which is our listed company to up to Rs 50,000 crore,” Ramdev said while addressing a press conference here.

Patanjali has been focussing on self reliance in India, challenging the multinationals in the domestic market, he said adding,”Today we have overtaken all the MNCs except Unilever, which is still ahead of us.”

“Two decades back, when I had said we will make Patanjali’s turnover at Rs 10,000 cr, at that time many had thought that Baba was being overconfident. Then again when I said about Patanjali’s aim of a turnover of Rs 20,000 cr and compete with the likes of Unilever, some had asked us to be within our limits. Today, I proudly say the turnover of Patanjali group has reached near Rs 45,000 crore level,” he said.