Passenger vehicle exports from India jump 18 pc in April–September

NEW DELHI: Passenger vehicle exports from India grew 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the April–September period of the current financial year, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The growth was driven by strong global demand, especially from markets in the Middle East and Latin America.

During the first half of FY2025, total passenger vehicle exports rose to 4,45,884 units, compared to 3,76,679 units in the same period last year.

Exports of passenger cars increased 12 per cent to 2,29,281 units, while utility vehicle shipments surged 26 per cent to 2,11,373 units. Van exports also grew sharply by 36.5 per cent to 5,230 units.

Maruti Suzuki India remained the top exporter, shipping 2,05,763 units in April–September, marking a 40 per cent jump from 1,47,063 units in the same period last year.

Hyundai Motor India followed with exports of 99,540 units, up 17 per cent from 84,900 units a year ago.

Nissan Motor India exported 37,605 units, compared to 33,059 units in the previous year. Other major exporters included Volkswagen India (28,011 units), Toyota Kirloskar Motor (18,880 units), Kia India (13,666 units), and Honda Cars India (13,243 units).

SIAM said the growth reflects steady demand from global markets and a diversification in export destinations.

Indian automakers reported positive growth in 24 countries during the April–September period, even as shipments to the US declined due to higher tariffs in September.

“Reflecting a clear trend of market diversification, Indian exporters have registered a positive growth in 24 countries during the first half of the current fiscal year, even as shipments to the US declined due to high tariffs in September,” the report said.

The countries showing strong demand for Indian vehicles include South Korea, the UAE, Germany, Togo, Egypt, Vietnam, Iraq, Mexico, Russia, Kenya, Nigeria, Canada, Poland, Sri Lanka, Oman, Thailand, Bangladesh, Brazil, Belgium, Italy, and Tanzania.