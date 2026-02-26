Park Hotels to raise Rs 350 cr realty project

KOLKATA: Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd expects to generate around Rs 350 crore from a 69-unit serviced residence project on EM Bypass in Kolkata, being developed in collaboration with Ambuja Neotia Group, with the proceeds set to fund its upcoming 218-key luxury hotel in the city, a senior company official said on Wednesday.
The project marks the first collaboration between the two Kolkata-based groups, both of which have shaped the city’s hospitality and realty landscape for decades.
The project will come up on a 3.35-acre land parcel owned by Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels.
Of the total land, 51 per cent has been allocated to the hotel, with the rest for residential.