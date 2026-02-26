Business

Park Hotels to raise Rs 350 cr realty project

The project will come up on a 3.35-acre land parcel owned by Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
KOLKATA: Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd expects to generate around Rs 350 crore from a 69-unit serviced residence project on EM Bypass in Kolkata, being developed in collaboration with Ambuja Neotia Group, with the proceeds set to fund its upcoming 218-key luxury hotel in the city, a senior company official said on Wednesday. 

The project marks the first collaboration between the two Kolkata-based groups, both of which have shaped the city’s hospitality and realty landscape for decades. 

Of the total land, 51 per cent has been allocated to the hotel, with the rest for residential.

