Panel to review restaurant associations' requests, will try to meet genuine LPG requirement

"There is no distress in supply. We are meeting all the requirement of domestic households on priority," the official said. Domestic LPG users are being served at an average time of two-and-half-days - the same as pre-war period, he said.

However, due to the disruptions in energy supplies caused by the widening West Asia conflict, there are "limitations" in continuing LPG supplies to industrial and commercial customers for the time being.

This has led to commercial users like hotels and restaurants who buy larger blue-coloured 19-kg cylinders at market price as compared to below-cost 14.2-kg red cylinders for household kitchens, warning of closure. "Complaints of difficulty in procuring commercial LPG in certain quarters started coming in last evening and we have constituted a three-member committee to review each case and make available LPG as per their genuine needs," the official said.

"For LPG supply to other non-domestic sectors, a committee of three Executive Directors (EDs) of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been constituted to review the representations for LPG supply to restaurants/hotels/other industries," the ministry said in a post on X.

In a separate social media post, the three OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) - said, "along with ensuring supplies to all domestic (household) customers, it has been decided to make supplies as per requirement to the essential non-domestic sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions etc."

