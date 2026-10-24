Panama looks to Chennai for a direct maritime link with India

The Ambassador said Indian businesses had continued to overlook Panama despite its established maritime and logistics infrastructure, relying instead on conventional routes through the Red Sea, the Suez Canal, the Cape of Good Hope and the Strait of Hormuz.



"Why was Panama often perceived as too far away when Indian businesses already traded with destinations such as the United States, Brazil and Atlantic Europe?" he questioned while pointing to the Panama Canal, its ports and the Colón Free Zone, a major centre for trade and distribution.