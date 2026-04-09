Pakistan's oil companies face crisis as government holds up funds

Industry estimates show the first claim of around Rs 27 billion, filed in mid-March, was only partially settled, while subsequent claims worth Rs 70-80 billion remain entirely unpaid. The cumulative exposure has left companies operating on razor-thin margins and struggling to sustain the cash flow, as per the article in the Karachi-based Express Tribune.

Officials say the issue is not transparency but unpredictability. Each time OMCs move to comply, Ogra introduces fresh documentation demands – from invoice-level reconciliations to repeated CEO, CFO, and auditor certifications – effectively resetting the process. A revised format was circulated as recently as Monday night, with no clarity on whether further changes will follow. "Each time the industry prepares to comply, a new requirement arrives. There is no finishing line in sight," a senior industry source said, noting that some audit firms may refuse involvement as the requirements fall outside of the standard audit scope.