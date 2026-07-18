Pakistan to revise oil prices daily amid renewed West Asia tensions

The government had started fixing prices on a weekly basis since the start of the US-Iran war in late February.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, along with Information Minister Attaullah Tararon, announced on Friday at a press conference.

Malik said that the Cabinet decided to assign the task of fixing prices to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) -- the country's oil and gas watchdog -- which will decide the fuel prices on a daily basis.

OGRA would “not just publish the fuel rates on its website that are used to determine prices, but also publish the factors leading to the price that we see in each petrol pump”.