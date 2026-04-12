Pakistan hikes electricity tariff in double whammy after fuel price rise

The Rs 1.42 per unit rise for February’s fuel adjustment will now be collected from consumers in April bills and, according to some reports, the overall additional burden consumers now have to shoulder comes to around Rs10.57 billion, according to an editorial piece in Pakistan’s The News International.

Aside from conserving fuel, the austerity measures the government has taken in the wake of the Middle East conflict can also be seen as a way to help people save money. However, in this country, be it the pump or the home, there does not appear to be anywhere people can hide from price and tariff hikes.