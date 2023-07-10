Begin typing your search...
Pakistan foreign workers' remittances fall to $2.2 bln in June: Central bank
ISLAMABAD: Foreign workers' remittances in Pakistan fell to $2.2 billion during the month of June from $2.8 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.
Remittances also fell to $27 billion for fiscal year 2023, compared with $31.3 billion a year earlier, data from the central bank showed.
