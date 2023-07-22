OYO to add 50 homestays, hotels in Rameswaram

CHENNAI: OYO plans to add 50 hotels and homestays by the end of this year in Rameswaram and Ramanathapuram. Most of the homestays will be near Ramanathaswamy Temple.

OYO has already introduced homestay development programs in Jammu and Kashmir for leisure travellers and Ayodhya for religious travelers. Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO, said “OYO is excited to play a supporting role in the development of Rameswaram as a tourist hotspot.

We are committed to working closely with government authorities, local stakeholders, and the community to implement this tourism development plan effectively”.

Homestay development plan is an integral part of the plan along with promoting a variety of tourist activities such as water sports, marine biodiversity exploration, walking trails and outdoor camping.